Free Shredding Event

Collegedale, TN announced on Thursday that the city will be hosting another free shredding event.

The city says the event is scheduled for April 12, 2022. 

Residents can arrive between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the City Hall Parking Lot located at 4910 Swinyar Drive. 

The limit is five boxes of documents per person. 

The city says you will be able to wait and watch as your documents are shredded.

