Collegedale, TN announced on Thursday that the city will be hosting another free shredding event.
The city says the event is scheduled for April 12, 2022.
Residents can arrive between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the City Hall Parking Lot located at 4910 Swinyar Drive.
The limit is five boxes of documents per person.
We're Back With Another Free Shredding Event!— City of Collegedale (@CollegedaleTN) March 24, 2022
April 12, 2022
3:00 - 6:00 PM
City Hall Parking Lot (4910 Swinyar Drive)
Limit five boxes of documents per person.
You will be able to wait and watch as documents are being shredded. pic.twitter.com/Z1P1VnBAYM
The city says you will be able to wait and watch as your documents are shredded.