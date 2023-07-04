The city's official Independence Day Celebration didn't include fireworks this year.
Event organizers opted for lasers instead of the fire display.
In years past, Chattanoogans celebrated the fourth with Pops on the River.
However, this year the city decided to split the budget to give half to next year's Juneteenth event.
On Tuesday, thousands showed up for Fun on the Fourth in Miller Park.
Many like Wendell Feltman are observing the day's history.
"July fourth, 1776, was the date of our declaration of independence or separation from the mother country," Feltman.
One family traveled across state lines to celebrate.
Most were in high spirits in spite of the heat.
They enjoyed live music, festival food, and carnival games.
Nicholas Jackson celebrated the day with his family.
"I like the Fourth of July because it's fun," said Jackson. "The fireworks they get my mood good,"
The same sentiment shared by another family.
"Today means spending time with the family, cookouts, and all the good stuff," said Hayley Vance.
"Thankful for the time we get with family and friends, and it's a chance to gather with the community," said Goins.