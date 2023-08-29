UPDATE: Hamilton County Mayor Wamp recently made comments about the City of Red Bank during a presentation at a local Pachyderm meeting stating that "Red Bank is an unmitigated disaster."
In reaction to Wamp's comments, Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry responded by saying she is disappointed that Mayor Wamp would resort to this kind of divisive national partisan rhetoric.
"In my opinion, that kind of 'us vs. them' mentality has no place among neighbors who all ultimately want the same things," said Mayor Berry. "Don't we all want a safe place for our children to grow up, reliable infrastructure, and a thriving economy?"
City Manager Martin Granum emphasized that Red Bank is enjoying a revitalization that is welcomed by residents, businesses, and the community overall; Red Bank is thriving. He feels that the County Mayor's unexpected criticism of a thriving portion of Hamilton County is unfortunate.
"We invite Mayor Wamp to join Red Bank for a commission meeting so he can learn first-hand about the positive work taking place every day to realize the mission of the City of Red Bank to be a safe and thriving small-town community, and how we strive to realize our vision of a vibrant and inclusive community by pursuing excellence, enhancing safety, and preserving our neighborhood character," said Granum. "He can also learn more about our progress on the City's Facebook page and monthly newsletter as both consistently feature numerous new businesses locating in Red Bank, touts multiple successful family-friendly community events, and illustrates countless positive examples as to why so many people are choosing to live and work in Red Bank."
Granum explained that Red Bank's most recent budget addressed needs across all aspects of city services, including adding two police officers, adding an additional firefighter 24/7/365, and funding the city's first-ever comprehensive plan and parks needs assessment, both of which are critical to determining what is best for the 12-acre parcel on Dayton Boulevard known as the former Red Bank Middle School site.
Granum stated that these planning efforts are intentionally conceived to be Red Bank's matching portion of Mayor Wamp's county-wide' Area Plan' effort he is right to champion. The Red Bank commission appropriately funded the city's departments and staff with the resources necessary to achieve the city's goals and meet the expectations of the residents and businesses served.
Regarding the recent property tax increase, Granum emphasized that Red Bank homeowners are still paying a lower property tax rate than 75% of city-dwellers in Hamilton County, yet receive excellent services that are comparable to other cities in Hamilton County.
"The County Mayor's harsh words do nothing to create community-wide consensus on important matters th
PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp spoke Monday morning at the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club about the conservative agenda for the future of the county.
During his speech, he made it known how he felt about governmental leaders in charge of Red Bank.
Wamp said there are some county commissioners who he may not agree with, but are team players. He says there is one commissioner, in particular, doing everything he can to stop Wamp's team from doing good things for the community.
Wamp says he has familial roots to Red Bank and some of the best people he's met are from there, but a small group of people are bringing the city down. He made a point to single out one county commissioner who represents Red Bank but didn't use names.
"For the first time to my knowledge in the modern history of the county, you do have an individual on the county commission who seems motivated by stopping us more than he does doing things for the community," said Wamp after his speech.
We reached out to Commissioner David Sharpe for comment on his statement, "The fact that he is unwilling to level these accusations to my face says quite a lot about the contents of his character."
Mayor Wamp goes on to say they've spent a year trying to find ways to partner and bring everyone along for a bold agenda for the future.
"It seems clear that we have an obstructionist, and just in the political realities, there's a Republican supermajority on the county commission, so one progressive in that bunch should not have much, if any, influence, and unfortunately, we're at the place of year-end where we have to call a spade a spade and continue to govern," added Mayor Wamp.
In response to this, Commissioner Sharpe said obstructing unethical behavior in the interest of a better county government is not something he will apologize for.
"Frankly the mayor needs to take a hard look in the mirror. He's obstructed job growth, better government, and better schools ever since the moment he took office. The reality is that this mayor doesn't have the stomach or the vision to govern this county," said Sharpe.