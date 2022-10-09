City of Lakesite community gathers together to celebrates 50 years

The City of Lakesite is honored its 50th anniversary of the incorporation into city in 1972 by hosting a special birthday party for the community on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m, Lakesite City Park was filled with residents and guests enjoying an assortment of foods, live music, numerous arts and crafts, and a variety of kids’ activities.
“This year the City of Lakesite celebrates its 50th anniversary”, said Lakesite Mayor David Howell. “As part of that celebration, this past Saturday, our citizens came together to celebrate and honor the past 50 years and those that pioneered the way for us to enjoy our wonderful city today.”
The family-friendly event included several fun activities such as bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course and free face painting. Attendees even got the opportunity to sink Mayor Howell as he joined in the spirit of the celebration, bravely volunteering to be the target in the “dunk tank.”
Live music by Dusty Leigh Huston, Maya Trippe and Scott McNabb, and KDog Music kept everyone dancing and singing along as they enjoyed the day of festivities. DJ Scubasteve was on hand to play tunes between artists and emceed the special celebration. Patrons also enjoyed a variety of delicacies from local food trucks along with shopping at the booths of arts and craft vendors.
To celebrate and preserve some of the community's history, community members brought items which describe the city’s current and past times. Old photos, toys and other memorabilia will be buried in a time capsule near city hall later this year for the community to open at the city's 100th anniversary in 2072.
Mayor Howell expressed his thanks to everyone in the community that brought their family and friends and enjoyed spending time with their neighbors. He believes when you come out to events like this, you show just how much you care about your community. Mayor Howell is hopeful that everyone had fun and got to know someone new. He thanked the City of Lakesite’s incredible staff for their dedication as they worked very hard to make the 50th Anniversary an awesome event.
“I believe good government is always the servant of the people,” said Mayor Howell. “I wake up every morning grateful for the privilege and opportunity to serve this amazing community as its mayor. We want to keep our community beautiful and safe, and our citizens are always the best part that makes it that way. While we celebrated the past this weekend, we also look forward to the future of Lakesite and the many exciting things to happen. We are only limited by our own imaginations and the best is yet to come.