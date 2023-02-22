City of East Ridge to host National Women's Histoy Month Celebration

The City of East Ridge will host its National Women’s History Month Celebration on Saturday, March 4th.
Organizers say community members are invited to come out to the East Ridge Community Center from 12-4 p.m.
Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend. A special coloring area will be provided for the children attending.
The event will host 20 vendors providing information on various local women’s services and will offer local handmade goods.
Each person attending will receive a ticket for a raffle to be held at the end of the event that will feature products from local businesses.