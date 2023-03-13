City of Dalton’s finance department recognized for 20th straight year

For 20 years now, the City of Dalton's Finance Department has been recognized for its commitment to transparency and excellence by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). This year marks the 20th consecutive year the department has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting - the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.
The Certificate is presented based on a review of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) prepared by the Finance Department and supervised by Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson. The report covers the 2021 fiscal year and is independently audited. It goes beyond what is required by state law to include a Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), a transmittal letter, and a statistical report. These reports provide residents with a comprehensive understanding of the city's finances, accomplishments, and future plans.
Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson commented, "Preparing an ACFR and earning this certificate is just going above and beyond what you have to do. It's just a little bit further step up to show more professionalism and transparency with all of the data."
The GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting continues to recognize the City of Dalton's commitment to fiscal transparency and sound financial management. The ACFR allows residents to review the information they need to make informed decisions about the city's future. You can review the 2021 ACFR and each ACFR from 2007 here: https://www.daltonga.gov/finance/page/annual-comprehensive-financial-report-acfr.