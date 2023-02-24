The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating what was an active shooter incident in Dalton.
Dalton police were called to The Cliffs Apartments on Shugart Road around 7:40 a.m. Friday morning.
They say the caller was making erratic statements to dispatchers.
Bruce Frazier with the City of Dalton said things escalated quickly when Dalton Police showed up at Cliffs Apartment.
"When our first officer arrived on the scene, before he could get out of his car, he was shot at. Our officers backed out and courted off the area and put together a parameter in pretty short order," Frazier said.
Frazier said the suspect then ran into the woods behind the apartments.
When police caught up with the suspect, they found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"He was still alive when EMS transported him. To my understanding, he was taken by Life Flight; I don't know what his condition is now," Frazier said.
No one else was hurt during the incident.
Frazier said there is no longer a threat for residents in the area.
"This is no further risk to the public. Certainly, it was a scary morning. Certainly, we do not like the fact that the suspect is now hurt from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but it is fortunate that nobody else was hurt," Frazier said.
Later Friday evening, the GBI identified the suspect as 23-year-old Eron Naseem Buggs. According to the GBI, Buggs was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for murder warrants from St. Mary’s County, Maryland and armed robbery warrants from Coweta County, Georgia.