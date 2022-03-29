In 2020, we brought you a story about business owners being concerned about speeding on Brainerd road.
A year in a half later, the problem is close to being solved.
Last week, residents and business owners in the area met with the Chattanooga and Tennessee Department of Transportation. During the meeting they learned that a new speed radar device would be installed in the Olde Brainerd area to help reduce speed.
Gannon Art Center Manager, Cureton Gannon said her dad has worked to fix the speeding issues her whole life.
Several residents in the area have continued to push for a change.
"It is a relief but the fight we still need to continue. Obviously, we need to bring awareness here and of the speed and continue to be persistent in our goals and in our plan,” Gannon said.
Gannon said people refrain from walking on the sidewalk in front of her building because of the speeding issues.
“We want people to be able to walk down the street or stroll and pass by our building and be able to go slow and look at the window fronts and see what all we have to offer in this area because we do have some great talent and business here,” Gannon said.
Speeding has led to her building being hit by cars on two separate occasions.
“The damage was serious we had to do reconstruction. A lot of money was put in to make the building original and ready for business again. That hurts you know, we are a small business and any impact like that is hard to deal with,” Gannon said.
She believes those accidents would not have happened if speeding was not an issue.
A City of Chattanooga spokesperson told Local 3 that a photo enforcement camera will be placed outside of the Brainerd Road tunnels to help slow drivers down in the near future.
Crosswalks and parking will be included as well.