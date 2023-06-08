City of Chattanooga to host affordable homeownership resource fair on Monday

The City of Chattanooga will host an affordable homeownership resource fair and panel discussion on Monday, June 12.
From 4:30-7:30 p.m., residents are welcome to attend the Glenwood Community Center to learn more about available resources and housing-related services.
This will be the second affordable housing resource panel held by the city this year.
Attendees can learn more on resources to help with renting or purchasing in Chattanooga, as well as anyone wanting to make repairs to their home.
The event is open to everyone.