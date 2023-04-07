City of Chattanooga to hold two education sessions to discuss 2023 budget with residents

The City of Chattanooga says two education sessions will be held via Zoom to discuss the budget process and priorities for the next fiscal year.
The sessions will be on Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20.
Residents are encouraged to register for the event to share what they would like to see on the budget.
The city says by participating in a community budget education session, residents will have the opportunity to learn about the city's budget process, ask questions, and give feedback alongside other Chattanooga residents.