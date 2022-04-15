City of Chattanooga & The Enterprise Center partner for new 'Chattamatters' program

The Enterprise Center has launched a new digital engagement platform.
"Chattamatters' is The Enterprise Center’s latest effort to promote civic engagement and help residents understand some of the biggest issues facing our community (& how to address them).
This project is also in partnership with the City of Chattanooga.
Chattamatters has released this video to help better understand what it is all about.
It is led by the city's Civic Storytelling Director, Mary Helen Montgomery, and the city's Videographer & Motion Graphics Producer, Ian-Alijah Bey.
The team plans to share details in their new weekly newsletter at Chattamatters.com.
Meet the faces behind the project.