The City of Chattanooga and The Blue Light bar on Station Street have reached a settlement.
The owner of the bar, Brian Joyce, has been complaining of unfair treatment over punishments for multiple violent incidents.
Joyce released the following statement about the settlement:
What the settlement proves is that there was no merit whatsoever to the Beer Board's actions against The Blue Light. Under the written terms of the agreement, The Blue Light admits to "no liability or wrongdoing" on our part, going back to the day we opened our doors. The City Attorney agreed to these terms, and the Chancery Court signed off on them. It's a victory for the justice system, a victory for The Blue Light, and a victory for every decent, honest, hard-working business owner in Chattanooga.
The settlement includes a one year probationary period.