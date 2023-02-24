City of Chattanooga selected to receive $160,000 USDOT grant

Chattanooga has been selected by the US Department of Transportation to receive a $160,000 grant dedicated to keeping pedestrians and drivers safe.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly shared the announcement in a video to social media on Friday. 

The grant will fund research to identify high-risk intersections, develop a safety plan, and inform innovative solutions.

