City of Chattanooga selected to receive $160,000 USDOT grant

Chattanooga has been selected by the US Department of Transportation to receive a $160,000 grant dedicated to keeping pedestrians and drivers safe.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly shared the announcement in a video to social media on Friday.
To build safer communities, we have to create safer roadways. And thanks to a new grant from @USDOT, we're working on doing just that. Together with partners, we'll be identifying the highest risk intersections in our city — and developing innovative solutions to make them safer. pic.twitter.com/4Ee5w6I2r7— Tim Kelly (@MayorTimKelly) February 24, 2023
The grant will fund research to identify high-risk intersections, develop a safety plan, and inform innovative solutions.