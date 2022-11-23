UPDATE: The city of Chattanooga says 1952 tickets were sold for the Leslie Jordan memorial held by last weekend.
The initial ticket sales amounted to $39K donated to Cempa.
The city says an additional $500 were donated online.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga's Beloved, the late actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, was celebrated in a big way Sunday night.
"This is the end of a very very sad period. From the moment we lost him I couldn't speak to anybody for about a week and now I'm at the place where it feels like it's time to celebrate so that's tonight," Travis Howard, Leslie's friend and bandmate of The Hunker Downers said.
He and his bandmate, Danny Myrick, shared a special bond with Jordan through music and their journey through Hollywood.
"I moved from the South to Hollywood maybe 10 years after Leslie did. I met him in the late 90s...around 2000 and we bonded over the fact that we were Southern boys chasing some kind of ridiculous dream in Hollywood and we were friends for years and years after that," Howard said.
Myrick said Chattanooga holds a special place in his heart and that comes from Leslie.
"Being in his hometown and celebrating him with all of these people who loved him dearly is an honor and a blast," Myrick said.
The evening started with a recorded message from Chattanooga Mayor, Tim Kelly.
The city declared a portion of Tremont Street extending to Frazier Avenue as Leslie Allen Jordan Way. They presented the proclamation to Jordan's sister, Cricket Jordan.
Del Shores hosted the event and shared stories of his time with Jordan and his entertaining spirit, along with the legacy he leaves behind.
"It's fun for us and healing for us...we get to heal and do this celebration with people that we love with people that we played music with for a long long time and that we brought Leslie into their lives and he changed their lives of course with making that record so we couldn't think of a better way to do it than with the people we are doing it with," Myrick and Howard said.
Another guest in attendance has known Jordan since the 70s. She knew tonight would be hard but also very special.
"I know the tears are going to flow tonight but as Dolly Parton once said...tears through laughter is my favorite emotion and I think Leslie said that a time or two as well... we'll miss him... we're gonna miss Leslie Jordan," Melissa Scarborough, a friend of Leslie said.
We thank you Leslie for your love and light.