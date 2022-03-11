An impactful winter storm will move into the area after midnight and continue through Saturday morning.
Several inches of snowfall will be possible across the Tennessee Valley. The City of Chattanooga will have salt trucks on standby as the winter weather moves into the region.
Over 5,000 tons of salt will be at the city's disposal as rain is expected to change over to snow after midnight.
If roadways become snow-covered or icy, the salt will lower the freezing point of water, allowing for better traction for motorists.
12 salt trucks will be spread out across the city, ready for action.
"We will have supervisors out in the field that will be looking at all of the higher elevations, all your bridges, tunnels, things like that. So, if we see anything that is accumulating or anything that is freezing, then we will dispatch trucks to those locations," says Rick Colston with City Wide Services.
With a window of high snowfall rates early Saturday morning, roadways could quickly deteriorate. City officials suggest for people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.
"It is very important to stay off of the roads. If you see it raining or see it snowing, even if you have a four-wheel-drive vehicle, these are not safe conditions to be out in," says Ellis Smith with the City of Chattanooga.
The storm will be moving in before sunrise which will make slick spots difficult to see. If you notice an icy roadway within the city limits, do not hesitate to call 3-1-1.