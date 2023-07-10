The grand opening of Chattanooga's first public outdoor pickleball court happened Saturday morning at Batter's Place Park.
District 4 Councilman Darrin Ledford was joined by other city officials for the ribbon-cutting at the new courts.
Pickleball has become popular in the U.S. over the last three years, growing by 159%.
Ledford mentioned the sport welcomes players all ages as dozens of people came out to test out the courts.
"And it's that time together as a family that's so important, and we all have fun, get a little exercise too. It's a great benefit,” Ledford said. "It's a fun place to be and lots of people can play because there's lots of courts, and it's just fun to be here”
Coucilman Ledford says the new dedicated pickleball courts are a part of the parks and recreations new pop plan, which was recently adopted by the City Council.
The courts are open to the public for lessons, gameplay, youth games, and tours.
Pickleball paddle sets will also be given away until supplies run out.