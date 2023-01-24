The plan to turn the old Airport Inn property into a new permanent supportive housing complex is one step closer to becoming a reality.
At the Chattanooga City Council meeting Tuesday, members approved a request for proposals to include a detailed plan to renovate the building, along with staffing and management to ensure the project's success.
The goal is to house more than 70 Chattanoogans in need.
The deadline for proposals is February 15, and the City will notify the winning proposals the week of March 4.
