The city of Chattanooga has launched their Home Assistance Repair Program, or HARP, to help residents make critically-needed home repairs.
According to the city, plans are in place to assist 90 or more low-to-moderate income families with essential home repairs during the next two years, with administration by the city's Neighborhood Services Division.
One of the biggest issues for residents is not staying up to code.
"We are partnering with our Code Enforcement Division to get applications out to different citizens in the city of Chattanooga, so that we can rectify those violations and allow people to continue to live in their homes," Andreana Moore, neighborhood relations specialist said.
The city managed a similar program for 14 years before the pandemic. During that time, more than 750 residents received assistance to remain housed in safe and decent living conditions.
“Every Chattanoogan should have a safe and stable place to call home, and this is one more tool in our toolkit to help make that possible,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Eviction prevention is a critical variable in the affordable housing equation, and finding ways to apply focused leverage to make that one degree of change is often the difference between homelessness and stability – and that’s what this program is about.”
You can stop by and pick up HARP applications during these events:
- Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 11 AM - 2 PM at the South Chattanooga Community Center located at 1151 W 40th St, Chattanooga, TN 37409
- Monday, May 29, 2023, 12 NOON - 3 PM at the Chris L. Ramsey Sr. Community Center located at 1010 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Thursday, June 1, 2023, 2 PM - 5 PM at the Avondale Community Center located at 1305 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406
