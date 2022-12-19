Winter break has started for Hamilton County students, giving them the next two weeks off. The City of Chattanooga is hosting a series of events in a continued effort to keep young people safe and busy with all that time on their hands.
Nearly 200 Hamilton County students came out to Hamilton Skate Place on Monday night.
"I think it's fun so you don't have to be stuck in the house, get everybody and get a chance to have fun in the community," said Shawn, a Hamilton County student.
The city partnered with several organizations to help host the event, including the Alpha Kapa Alpha sorority, which provide the pizza and drinks.
"So we think an event like this will definitely help them see themselves in a different light as well as see our community in a different light," said Angela Slack, with the sorority.
Angela Slack says they wanted to get involved to create relationships with the youth, and let them know their community cares about them and wants to see them succeed.
"There is so much more that these kids could be doing, during the holidays we're here to support, keeping them safe and sound, and helping them understand that the community is here for them," said Slack.
Organizers for the event say the idea came from the students.
Chris Sands with the City of Chattanooga says they went into the schools and asked students what they think will help stop youth violence.
"They said hey, we want to have events, we want to have events where we can come and hang out, that we won't have to worry about gun violence and things that nature, and they said we'll be able to share what's going on in the community," said Sands.
The kids we spoke to were more than willing to help spread that message.
"You all aren't doing nothing anyways, so come out, have fun, be safe," said Shawn.
The fun does not stop tonight. Sands says they're having a free bowling night at Splits Alley on Lee Highway, Tuesday night. And on Wednesday they will be at Urban Air Adventure Park. Then their final event will be Monday, January 2, for karaoke and game night at Slim and Husky's.
"And the more activities we have for them, we'll begin to see a continued decrease in violence," said Sands.