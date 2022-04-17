The City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County are teaming up to provide firefighters, police officers, paramedics and dispatchers with an eye-opening presentation on prioritizing their mental health.
Travis Howze is an international touring speaker, author, and motivational wellness educator who spent 14 years in the military and emergency services.
He will be presenting his "Post Traumatic Purpose" class in April for Hamilton County first responders.
From April 4-8 and April 18-22, there will be two classes each day at 8 AM and 1 PM at the Training Center located at 3200 Amnicola Highway.
These classes are open to all current or retired first responders and their adult family members.
Due to the subject matter, children are asked not to attend.
No registration is needed.