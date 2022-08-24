The city of Chattanooga has reached a resolution with CPD employee groups on the assignment process for the officers with previous violations related to truthfulness.
In this process, each affected officer's assignment will be evaluated by an internal committee that the city says is made up of sworn officers of diverse ranks and roles.
Once the evaluation is complete, the committee will give Chief Celeste Murphy a recommendation with three possible outcomes, including permanent reassignment to a non-enforcement role, restoration of responsibilities with special accommodations, or restoration of full responsibilities.
The final decision for the officer will be up to Chief Murphy.
“I fully support Chief Murphy’s decision to ensure the Chattanooga Police Department leads with integrity. I chose her for our Police Chief because she committed to me from the earliest part in the hiring process that she was going to set a high bar for professional standards in our department,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “I also believe that we can make tough decisions that protect public safety and include trusted employee groups. I’m grateful that we were able to work together to create a productive path forward for the department and the officers involved.”
“This is not a decision I made lightly, and I know these changes have been extremely impactful to our department, which is why collaborating to find meaningful resolutions is so important,” said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. “I’m dedicated to upholding the department’s integrity in the eyes of the public, the eyes of our courts, and in the eyes of the brave men and women who selflessly serve their community.”
The process comes after a US Attorney’s office asked the Chattanooga Police Department for a list of officers who were previously found guilty of untruthfulness or misrepresentation, because those officers may not be able to testify in court.
A total of 15 officers, who were previously found guilty of misrepresentation during an internal affairs investigation, were assigned to news roles in the department.
A CPD spokesperson told Local 3 News, there are no officers who were previously found guilty of untruthfulness employed by the department.
