The 11th Street homeless encampment is still on schedule for relocation by the end of the next month. The problem facing the area now is the spill-over onto the street from the encampment.
City officials said people who are experiencing homelessness made their way to the sidewalk next to the homeless encampment on 11th Street.
The residents were asked to move ten feet back from the road a week ago and were given until April 19, to make those moves.
"This is a public safety issue," Ellis Smith, the Director of Special Projects at Mayor Tim Kelly's Office said.
He said there have been multiple deaths in the area in the spread of the homeless community is just unsafe.
"We had a person again, actually trying to go around these tents, climb up there, fell, and unfortunately that was a fatal fall from that bridge," Smith said.
The city is doing all it can to make this transition easier for those people and help get them off the streets completely.
One person had a voucher application with CHA and the city checked on its status after helping them in the area. He will now be moving into a house.
"Whether somebody is on 11th Street, 12th Street, or Peeples Street, they still don't have a home and that's the underlying condition, homelessness. They are without a home what we are laser focus on is increasing the supply of housing that every Chattanooga resident can afford," he said.
The move of the encampment should take place by May 31.
Until then, the city is hoping residents remain 10 feet back from the street.