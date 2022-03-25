The City of Chattanooga Department of Public Works (DPW) will conclude its on-demand Loose Leaf Collection effective Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Beginning April 1, 2022, leaf request service requests should be directed as brush and bagged yard waste. To send in a service request for brush and bagged yard waste collection, use the following actions;
By using the CHATT311 app on your Apple or Android device;
Select brush or bagged yard waste in the menu selection.
Place a request with your address and location of bagged yard waste.
Alternatively, you can call the 311 service hotline by dialing 311 or 423-643-6311
Or text us at 61222 using the keyword 311
Or email at 311@chattanooga.gov
Citizens may contact 311 with any questions.