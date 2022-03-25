City of Chattanooga loose leaf collection

The City of Chattanooga Department of Public Works (DPW) will conclude its on-demand Loose Leaf Collection effective Thursday, March 31, 2022. 

Beginning April 1, 2022, leaf request service requests should be directed as brush and bagged yard waste. To send in a service request for brush and bagged yard waste collection, use the following actions;

  1. By using the CHATT311 app on your Apple or Android device;

  2. Select brush or bagged yard waste in the menu selection. 

  3. Place a request with your address and location of bagged yard waste. 

  4. Alternatively, you can call the 311 service hotline by dialing 311 or 423-643-6311

  5. Or text us at 61222 using the keyword 311

  6. Or email at 311@chattanooga.gov

Citizens may contact 311 with any questions. 

