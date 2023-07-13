City of Chattanooga, ArtsBuild brings new artist entrepreneur training to Scenic City

The City of Chattanooga and ArtsBuild are bringing a new artist entrepreneur training called Periscope to the Scenic City.
Periscope is a year-long intensive training opportunity that empowers working artists to see their creative practice through an entrepreneurial lens.
Led by highly experienced instructors from within Chattanooga’s entrepreneurial community along with break-out sessions facilitated by Chattanooga’s top arts professionals, Periscope is designed to be a transformative experience for each artist, sparking the moment when their career may really start to take off.
The experience is limited to 25 artists, artisans, makers, and creative entrepreneurs of all artistic disciplines in the Greater Chattanooga region.
An intensive curriculum explores tools to organize, plan, and sustain a creative career, with the goal of developing an individualized business plan to prepare each artist to take their creative endeavors to the next level.
The course consists of eight consecutive weeks followed by six months of one-on-one mentorship culminating in the Periscope Pitch + Artist Entrepreneur Showcase.
Apply or nominate an artist for the year-long training opportunity at this link.
The application deadline is August 18, 2023.