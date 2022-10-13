City leaders: Black Creek development expected to bring economic and housing growth for Chattanooga

A new development on Aetna Mountain and the newly opened River Gorge Drive was celebrated on Thursday by local leaders. The housing developments are still underway, and Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said this will bring in revenue for the city along with much needed housing.
Over 60% of buyers are from out of town, but that doesn't mean Chattanoogans can't buy in.
Developments on Aetna Mountain in Black Creek are expected to grow over 1,000 homes and also bring in businesses.
City Leaders said the River Gorge Drive leads the way for this to be possible. Both city leaders and some community members said they are proud of this achievement.
"This goes all the way back to Mayor Littlefield and through eight years of Mayor Berke prior to me," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.
River Gorge Drive would create access to the mountaintop.
"This is one of the last mountaintops to be developed in and around the Chattanooga area," said Andrew M. Stone, the president of Black Creek Chattanooga.
This would welcome existing Chattanoogans to that area and also the influx of newcomers.
"60% of our buyers come from out of market," said Stone.
Stone said the housing developments are a way to address the housing shortage.
"This is one way to help with that housing shortage and we are excited to be a part of that," said Stone.
But he said some residents were worried about blasting and heavy noise inside a proposed quarry nearby.
"They have withdrawn their application for the quarry. We were notified of that last week actually," said Stone.
City Council member Chip Henderson said the applicant wanting the rezone for the quarry sent an email to him to request the application to be withdrawn.
City Council has to take action on it for it to be withdrawn. They will vote on the motion on November 8th, said Henderson. He said he reasonably expects that motion to pass.
Henderson said hopefully the vote will alleviate those concerns. Stone said with that, it would create room for residents to get excited about Black Creek developments.
"We have homes starting in the upper fours and up," said Stone.
If you are interested in buying land or a house and land package you can go to blackcreekliving.com.