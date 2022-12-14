The City of Chattanooga held the last community input session Wednesday night, asking for discussion of converting the old Airport Inn into permanent supportive housing.
Some people have expressed concerns about the project. And city leaders say these meetings have helped address those.
We saw quite a bit of opposition to the proposal at previous community meetings. But Wednesday night, residents seemed more interested in making the project successful.
"To me success is not a roof over the head, success is helping that person to achieve what ever their potential is," said Chattanooga resident, Marcella Murphy.
Marcella Murphy says she moved to Chattanooga from California four months ago, to escape what she calls an overwhelming homeless issue across that state. She thinks Chattanooga leaders are working to solve the homeless problem.
"And I didn't see that happening in California, I just saw a worsening and worsening problem," said Murphy.
Murphy believes similar projects have failed in other communities, because they tried to get homeless people into any kind of housing, and then forgot about them.
She says she is encouraged by this project, because it appears the city wants to see the success of the individual.
"And also help them take responsibility for themselves. We can't… it doesn't work to just hand people things, but really people have to take ownership," said Murphy.
Other residents want to see the old Airport Inn become a community rather than another shelter.
Ellis Smith, with the city, says they're compiling all the feedback they get to put the project up for bids. The City Council will then find a contractor who can make the project a reality.
"We feel well equipped to start having conversations with service providers about... here are some of the things the community has said they would like to see, here are some of the things we've discover through these conversations, how do you plan to address that," said Smith.
Smith says they will collect all of the feedback and release their report to the public with in the next two weeks.