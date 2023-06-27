The Chattanooga City Council voted unanimously to pass the Mayor's long-term vision for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoor Spaces.
The administrator of the department, Scott Martin, says they haven't had a plan in 25 years.
He says this new plan will ensure every community has access to quality outdoor spaces.
"So we have a series of parks that need attention across the community, particularly in some of our larger disadvantaged communities," said Martin.
He says the plan has been in the works since Andy Berke was mayor, but the pandemic halted the project.
Mayor Tim Kelly wants to continue the plan.
"We want to take a look at existing city assets," said Martin. "We have about 500 acres in the city we think have incredible potential as wildlife preserves in our urban core to bring the benefit of the great outdoors across all of our communities to all of our neighborhoods."
The goals include maintenance upgrades, re-developing new facilities, and revamping older parks.
He says the department is already adding Coolidge Park and Boulevard Park to the list for repairs.
"We want folks to invest. It's the best thing you can do. We're going to be engaging communities across the city, and the neighborhoods themselves will get to shape what they want their parks to be," said Martin.
He says the project is in the planning phase.
"The council will take it on through its annual budget process number one. Number two, we had to have the plan to b eligible for grants; without this plan, we're not eligible for many grants passing through. We're now eligible."
