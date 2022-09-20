Newly re-elected council woman Marvene Noel was sworn in Tuesday representing District 8. Noel defeated her opponent Marie Mott in the runoff election Thursday.
But since then, Mott has been very vocal on social media, claiming council woman Noel wrongfully won due to an endorsement from Mayor Kelly.
"Mayor Kelly and the members of council are well with in their rights to speak on issues, candidates, they retain their first amendment rights," said City Attorney Emily O'Donnell.
O'Donnell says Mott did file a complaint with the election commission after losing to Noel, claiming Tennessee's Little Hatch Act was violated.
The law prohibits state employees from most displays of political campaign materials on state property, and from using their official position, authority, or influence to interfere with an election.
O'Donnell says she is confident the Little Hatch Act was not breached.
"I don't know what she'll do, she might file something in court, if so then I'll be happy to defend it," said O'Donnell.
Mott did beat Noel in the general election on August 4th, getting the greatest number of votes, but since she did not win a majority, a run off election was held Thursday, which Noel won.
In response to the claims from Mott, Noel says they are incorrect and the people of District 8 chose her to represent them.
"It's the democratic way, you support whom you support, and you vote for who you want to vote for, and we just let the chips fall where they may," said Noel.
A concerned citizen spoke to the council about the runoff election results, saying she knows people who voted in District 8 on August 4th but were told they could not vote during the run off election because they did not reside in District 8.
"We want to make sure that the citizens here know exactly where they are to go and vote," said resident Maronica Tibbs.
City Attorney Emily O'Donnell says Motts claims will not hold up the election certification Wednesday for council woman Noel.
"While there are some things elected officials are governed against doing, this is not a case where there is any violation," said O'Donnell.