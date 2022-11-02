By a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the city council agreed to support the Westside Evolves Plan. It's a ten year plan to transform the city's oldest public housing community.
Eric Myers, Executive Director at The Chattanooga Design Studio, said along with the Chattanooga Housing Authority and the city, they've spent the last two years finding out what residents want and need in their neighborhood.
"Some of the basics were new and improved housing the housing at College Hill Courts is 80 years old and it's distressed, in that a lot of the plumbing and the basic infrastructure isn't working properly anymore," explained Myers.
College Hill Courts is the oldest public housing development in the city. Betsy McCright, Executive Director for the Chattanooga Housing Authority, said the plan is to build affordable residential units.
"On the land that the CHA and the city owns, we believe that we can build up to 1,783 units," said McCright.
They plan to take down 629 units, but McCright stresses that they will replace each single unit. Any families who may have to relocate will have the right to a new unit in the neighborhood.
"New units will be both affordable and 40% of them will be market rate, so it will not just be residential units for people will low income. It will be a mixed income community, which we're really excited about."
Housing authority residents will continue to pay 30% of their adjusted income towards rents at the new properties. Myers said residents also want to make good use of the historic James A. Henry school, the city's first public school to allow both white and black students.
"And activate it into a community hub. It might include head start opportunities, early childhood education, expansion of Splash Youth Arts, which is a incredible non-profit working in the community, and health services as well," said Myers.
The plan approved by the city council will provide $1 million from it's affordable housing fund to support the James A. Henry renovation. Construction is expected to start next summer.