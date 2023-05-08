On June 26, 2023, the City Cafe located at 901 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN, will close its doors after 20 years.
According to the announcement, The Days Inn Rivergate Hotel has chosen not to renew the City Cafe's lease, with the Hotel allegedly stating that the Cafe's concept "does not fit in with the vision of their futurew nor do they appreciate the 24 hour business this locations brings to the city of Chattanooga."
A new location is being built at 511 Broad Street, next to the Mayan Kitchen, set to open Sept 1, 2023.
Whether or not it will be a 24-hour restaurant has not been specified.
City Cafe locations on Lee Highway and Cleveland, TN, are still open.