The city of Chattanooga is lifting almost all of the restrictions placed on Station Street businesses.
Starting Thursday night into Friday morning, bars on the street will be able to stay open until 3 a.m., but the temporary restriction on open alcohol containers will remain in place.
"Mayor Kelly's number one priority is the safety of Chattanooga's residents and guests," said Chris Anderson, the mayor's senior advisor for legislative initiatives. "Since the mayor issued his executive order two weeks ago restricting open containers and rolling back hours of operation, Station Street has remained safe with no reported injuries."
The city announced a 30-day public safety plan involving the city and businesses on the street contributing to the cost of nine off-duty police officers to patrol the street, with a cost of about $6,000 per weekend. City leaders said all businesses signed onto the agreement, except for The Blue Light.
"As of this morning, I had been told that less than half the business owners on Station Street had agreed to the city's safety plan," Brian Joyce, owner of The Blue Light, wrote in a statement to Local 3 News. "Which is why my business partner and I had not agreed to it yet, either."
The city will pay $40,000 for retractable barriers on the street to block off car traffic on the weekends.
"We envision a permanent plan that involves some sort of legal entity like a business improvement district," said Anderson. "In which every property owner on this street, without exception, will be compelled to be a part of.”
It's a response to almost weekly violence on the street that city leaders said had gotten out of hand.
"Let me be clear, if you are just here to have a good time, you're in the right place," said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. "But if you start trouble, you will face consequences."
The announcement was made just hours after The Blue Light was issued a three-day beer license suspension by the city's Beer & Wrecker Board for violating Kelly's executive order on its first night.
Police responded to the bar after an anonymous call saying the bar remained open after the 1 a.m. curfew.
Police played body camera video timestamped at 1:15 a.m. showing officers shutting the bar down within ten minutes.
Joyce argued his bar was not in violation since the bar was closed to a private event without alcohol.
"The Beer Board seems intent on running The Blue Light into the ground on minor technicalities," said Scott Maucere, the bar's attorney.
Regan's Place was also issued a letter of reprimand Thursday for failing to report a fight that broke out on the bar's patio.
Once the 30-day period is over, the city will push for a permanent ordinance, which Anderson said would be the result of further negotiations with bar owners.
"We all have a shared responsibility and interest in ensuring a healthy and fun entertainment district," said Anderson.