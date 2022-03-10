The City of Chattanooga said they're working on a plan to provide a safe place for people experiencing homelessness.
The city has been preparing the lot of 12th and Peeples Street for a managed homeless encampment. Now, they're waiting for a manager of the site.
"People need a place to go," Mayor Kelly's Director of Homelessness and Supportive Housing Sam Wolfe said.
The number of unsheltered homeless people in Hamilton County during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased 30 percent and beds are full in the shelters.
"It's predominantly due to the rise of housing cost," Wolfe said.
The City of Chattanooga is seeking proposals from organizations to manage a sanctioned homeless encampment at 12th and Peeples Street. The city owned lot has space to house up to 120 people. To start, 60 people will have tents to stay in.
"It's stability," Wolfe said.
In the past three months, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to 10 fires at homeless encampments.
"You're having a concentration of more and more people in fewer and fewer locations and that's leading to the incenses where one bad actor in the group, all it takes is them doing something like setting a fire or harming other people in the encampment to become a major issue for other residents in our community," Wolfe said.
The responsibilities of the agency that's awarded this project include security and setting rules. It's also responsible for providing port-a-potties and hand washing stations, tents, water, and emergency protocols.
"There's going to be some basic requirements in terms of courtesy &other people staying on this site, not getting into their belongings and being a good resident of this community," Wolfe said.
The site's location allows other organizations to help with support services and eventually find permanent housing.
"The reality is they have no security, the people staying in camps behind me, if they leave that site, their belongings are vulnerable," Wolfe said.
Wolfe said housing solves homelessness, not shelter, so this is a stepping stone while they work on more permanent solutions.
"This is a part of the puzzle but it is not the ultimate solution and it is not the only thing we're doing to address this problem," Wolfe said.
The city said several different organizations have already expressed interest. A selection committee will announce the manager of the site on March 18, 2022. Wolfe said expect people staying on the site within the next two months.