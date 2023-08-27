The number of Tennesseans dying from overdoses remain high, and the deadly drug, Fentanyl.
A mother who lost her son to an overdose held an event Friday night with hopes of putting an end to the opioid epidemic.
Garrett Reagan, the Paster at Riverside Baptist Church explained, "Nobody can go back and change what they've done, but you can start right now and change the ending."
The event was important to let those impacted by this deadly drug know they are not alone.
Event Coordinator Tammy Greene says, "There is help available and warning them about Fentanyl because we have to win this war."
Greene believes substance misuse is treatable.
Maurice Draine has been clean for more than 6 years and now works with the Hamilton County Coalition.
He shared his story.
"I took a whole bunch of pills, laid down, woke up. Took a whole bunch of pills again, laid down, woke up ." He explained, "And, when I woke up remembering talking to the doctor, he told me I might have had 48 hours to live."
Alexa Laboeuf with the Hamilton County Mayor's Office says the city and county expects an unprecedented amount of federal funding to help our city and county fight the problem.
City and county officials, along with event coordinators say their pain will now be used to save more lives.
"We're a very lucky city to have both of our mayors because both of them are wanting to stop this."