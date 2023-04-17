The BLVD Project is a grassroots organization that seeks to improve safety, transportation, aesthetics, and the business environment along the Rossville BLVD corridor.
The group is partnering with the Rossville Downtown Development Authority to host the Second Annual Cross-State Clean Up Day on Saturday, Apr 22, from 9 AM-Noon.
The corridor begins at the I-24 overpass and continues 2.2 miles south to the TN/GA State Line.
Behind the traffic are pockets of neighborhoods with families and many people who want to see improvements to the Rossville BLVD corridor.
Last year, the group made significant progress on eliminating and addressing graffiti problems by painting simple murals on buildings repeatedly tagged with graffiti and decided to make it an annual event.
This year’s State Line Clean Up Day will have two primary focuses: Artwork on abandoned buildings and Landscaping.
The kick-off and coffee will be at the future (Be)caffeinated site at 200 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, GA, at 830a.m.
The community is invited to help with the clean-up efforts; if interested, you can sign up here.