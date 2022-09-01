All day September 1st, Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day.
At over 3,600 Circle K branded fuel locations across the U.S. in advance of the Labor Day holiday weekend, customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump.
For ongoing savings at the pump, score 10 cents off every gallon with Easy Pay.
Some locations in the Tennessee Valley are even giving away discount cards that are 20 cents off per gallon & good for the month.