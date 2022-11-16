Many organizations are supporting families who are suddenly homeless after being evicted from the Budgetel Wednesday morning. Now they need your help gathering essential items.
"Anybody that can open their doors to help these people please, churches, businesses, this is when we need to come together to help our brothers and sisters," said Word on the Street member Shane Miller.
Miller is just one of several people pleading with the community to open their arms to families who've been kicked out of the Budgetel. He said they've collected blankets, toiletries and made sack lunches to drop off to families as they leave the motel.
Jon Rector, Executive Director of the Union Gospel Mission was outside the motel offering help and talking with families.
"It's tough, especially ones, who's got a week paid up, a month paid up and now they're out on the street and not getting their money back," said Rector.
Right now, he says the biggest thing you can do is show people you care.
"So we put together over 100 sack lunches, brought donuts, and the ability to make oatmeal."
Every year, the mission gathers hundreds of blessing bags to give out during their Thanksgiving dinner, but they gave a majority of them to families being evicted. They're asking the community to help put together more blessing bags.
"They're simply just gallons ziplock bags filled with hygiene items, gloves, hats socks, bottle of water, some non perishables, snacks crackers, candy, things like that."
He said families will also need warming items like blankets and jackets.
"You know some of these folks are going to set up tents out in the woods tonight, blankets, sleeping bags, tents."
Rector and Miller hope people will find it in their hearts to assist them.
"I know they may have their reasons for doing what they're doing, I do not know, but at the end of the day our job is to reach out and show humanity and kindness to those in need," said Miller.
Union Gospel Mission is also working with several other organizations and churches like Duoloyi Ministries to collect items and monetary donations as well as trying to find temporary housing for the families.
If you are able to donate a blessing bags, other essential items or money to help that families you can visit the Union Gospel Mission's website here.