For many families, gas prices and inflation are causing panic on where their next meal may come from. A church in East Ridge is filling the need and is seeing the major impacts this is having on people's lives across the region firsthand.
In the last few months, the church has more than tripled the amount of meals they are giving out. People are even coming from an hour away just to feed their families.
"At the beginning of this year we were serving about seventy, maybe eighty tops every two weeks. And then just in the month of May we served over 400 families,” Daniel Beard, the Head Pastor at Action Church, told us.
The F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry, standing for "Food Assistance in the Home", started up at Action Church in East Ridge a year ago.
Beard and the leader of the pantry, Rhonda Isbill, are crediting the major increase in numbers to inflation and high gas prices.
"Eighty-year-old gentleman came in and said, you know, I'm having to choose whether to take my wife to the doctor and use gas to get her to the doctor, or eat,” Isbill told us.
It hits a little different seeing it firsthand.
"People that's on a fixed income such as social security, senior widows having to take care of their grandkids. They're just not able to make that money stretch far enough," Beard said.
"We want to give them love, and give them some self-respect and dignity. It's okay. You can't help the economy,” Isbill said.
Instead of giving away pre-packaged food boxes, they make it a shopping experience.
"Adds a little bit of self-worth when you're able to shop for it, and also you're able to pick out what you're going to eat,” Beard said.
They provide meat, produce, dairy, bread, dessert, dried goods and snacks.
The line often times stretches well into South Germantown Road. People are coming in from Jasper, Cleveland, Chatsworth, and even Northern Alabama. All desperate to get a meal with today's circumstances.
Help from the community is always appreciated. You can donate financially or bring food by the church.
"Drop it off in the back in the red barrels, any time, seven days a week,” Beard said.
You can also give by clicking here.
The Faith Food Pantry is open the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. Starting in July, they will be open on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month. They open starting at 2 p.m.
Their next food giveaway is June 22. Be sure to bring a photo I.D. if you can.