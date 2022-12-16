On Sunday, the city of Collegedale will hold a new festive holiday event, called “Christmas in Collegedale,” from 4:00pm – 7:30pm at The Commons at Collegedale at 4750 Swinyar Drive.
The holiday affair will feature food trucks, pictures with Santa, story time with Mrs. Clause, a canned food drive by Collegedale Police Department, and much more - all culminating in a special tree lighting ceremony at sunset.
The event will close with a special lighting of the Christmas tree by Collegedale’s Mayor, Morty Lloyd.
For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation office at 423-468-1971, email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov or visit Collegedale's Parks and Receration website at collegedaleparksandrec.com.