UPDATE: A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives to the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on US-64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.
The driver of the Isuzu, 42-year-old Patricke Conley of Tennessee was injured in the crash.
The THP says that the Isuzu was headed westbound on US-64 when the SUV went off the left side of the road, crossed over the media, and slammed into the Jeep head-on.
The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Dustin Dillard, and 33-year-old Brittany Dillard, were killed in the crash.
There were also three juveniles in the vehicle during the crash, according to the THP. They were restrained in the vehicle but sustained injuries.
The crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.
PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a serious crash in Bradley County this evening.
THP says an investigation is underway at this time.
TDOT reported the crash just before 7 p.m.
An Erlanger helicopter was seen on I-75 north coming into Cleveland.
At this time, drivers are asked to avoid the area of State Route 40 Westbound near Osment Rd. The roadway is closed.