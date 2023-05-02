The Christian Heritage boys soccer team ended a dream season the best way possible. The Lions are the true kings of the Georgia soccer jungle as they bring home the GHSA 1A D-II soccer championship.
Christian Heritage was taking on Georgia Military College Prep out of Milledgeville, GA. The Bulldogs would take the early lead less than ten minutes in, but Christian Heritage would equalize less than seven minutes later on a goal from Marco Arostegui.
The match remained tied at 1-1 for much of the second half before Arostegui struck again with seven minutes left for the game-winning goal. The Lions would hang on for the 2-1 victory.
It's Christian Heritage's first-ever boys' soccer state championship.