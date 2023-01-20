This year is the second annual Chinese New Year celebration in Collegedale, where organizers predict crowds will be double or triple the size of last year.
People in Collegedale are celebrating that Chinese New Year for the Year of the Rabbit this Sunday and it all starts with a 5K.
"They can dress up, put all different animal costumes, and come to join us for this fun run and 5K," said Director and Pastor Dennis Li.
Li is bringing part of his heritage to Collegedale this Sunday after moving to Chattanooga from China six years ago.
"It took a while for me to really make this my second home," said Li. "It's so different, you know."
Li said it took a while for him to adjust to America, but teaching other people about Chinese culture is a big comfort to him.
"I really like enjoy this place and people are so nice, friendly," said Li. "I'm so glad to make this my second home."
This Sunday, you can learn about the Chinese New Year through a 5K, more than 30 booths highlighting Chinese culture, and live performances of different Chinese dances.
Li said he wants people to put aside their differences and just feel welcomed to learning.
"So we just want to bring this idea to Collegedale and Chattanooga and make everybody feel like 'Okay, we are family,'" said Li.
As he calls Chattanooga his second home, he hopes to expand his 'second family' through all the people who attend.
"I just really want to welcome each and every one and welcome your family," said Li.
The 5K kicks off this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the Collegedale Commons and the rest of the event will continue after the race concludes.