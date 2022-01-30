A celebration for the Chinese New Year was held on Sunday at Collegedale ahead of February 1st which is marks it's official day.
It was the first event of this size, and it was hosted by Collegedale High Point Chinese SDA Church.
The Lunar New Year lasts seven days for China, but Sunday was the day in which residents came to celebrate.
Inside, Collegedale Commons there were hundreds of people experiencing everything the festivities had to offer. It was decorated with red papers and banners holding calligraphy.
There was authentic Chinese food on the counter of food booths such as the Chinese mooncake “Yuebing” which was made by a Chinese grandmother. The food ranged from different culinary cuisines, from sweets to savory items.
Walking in you could see people on the right-hand side of the building taking pictures, and some holding red umbrellas in their hands.
Lines of kids waited to get their faces painted and the crowd enjoyed Chinese shows such as the Palace Dance from the Tang Dynasty among other things.
People of all ages and races were welcomed to enjoy the event and learn about Chinese culture.
"More crowded than I thought, but it's awesome,” said Anne Marie Morgan, who held her face-painted granddaughter in her arms.
"Enlightening and engaging,” said Desiree Seay who was there with three of her family members.
"Different foods, different events that they had to really expose us to the Chinese culture,” said Cedric Seay.
Those who showed up to the celebration experienced age-old traditions including “Hongbao” or red envelopes filled with cash for luck.
The event brought back fond memories for one Chinese elderly couple.
"Good for community, kids, older people around here this good combination for the culture,” said Mitchell Lin.
"Let's all join together say goodbye to this bad 2021 and welcome 2022,” said Dennis Li the organizer of the event and the Pastor of Collegedale High Point Chinese SDA church.
"It's wonderful,” said Lin. “We have been locked in the home so many months.”
Every Chinese New Year has a different animal and 2022 is the year of the tiger. People took home trinkets such as tiger key chains for good luck.
The tiger means power and rebellion as a zodiac sign. The Chinese New Year is a tradition that is celebrated by billions of people worldwide.
Organizers said they also brought the celebration to Collegedale to promote diversity and inclusivity.
"I just want to tell all our Chinese community this is our home as well, and just open your heart and embrace the difference of the culture,” said Li.
"It's the spirit of peace,” said Morgan.
A group of those in attendance said in unison, “"It was a very fun time."
Li invites everyone to swing by Collegedale High Point Chinese SDA church if they’d like.