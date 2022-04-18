Good Monday. We will stay a little brisk through tonight. This evening, temps will fall through the 50s under clearing skies. Winds will be from the NW at 10-15 mph.
A FREEZE WARNING is actually in effect for Cherokee County, NC. We may see temps falling below freezing, especially east of Murphy. In the valley, we will be in the mid to upper 30s. The plateau will be in the low 30s also.
We will remain cool and sunny all day Tuesday with highs only making it to 64.
Wednesday will be another chilly start with a low of about 40. We will make it to the low 70s in the afternoon.
Thursday we see clouds moving in, but the rain chance is very low, only 10%. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. We will hit the low 80s Friday with the sunshine returning.
Expect partly cloudy skies over the weekend with the low 80s hanging around both Saturday and Sunday.
