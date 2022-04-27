Good morning, grab your jackets before you head out the door as it’s a chilly start to your Wednesday. Today will be sunny all day long and will be around 60 by noon with very pleasant afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will remain mostly clear with some streaming high thin clouds late. Lows will be cool again in the 40s.
The nice weather will continue on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky and highs near 78. Friday will have some additional clouds and warm to the upper 70s with a spotty shower chance. Saturday will be the “pick day” of the weekend, although a couple of isolated showers will be possible. Highs will be around 80. The rain and storm chances will increase on Sunday with a few waves of scattered activity. Highs will again be warm in the upper 70s. The unsettled pattern with daily shower/storm chances will continue into next workweek as well along with the warm temperatures around 80.