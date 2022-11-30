Good Wednesday. We are drying out behind the heavy rain last night and early this morning. Temps also continue falling as they have been doing all day. This evening we will drop through the 40s into the 30s. We will bottom out Thursday morning at about 30. Outside the city, temps will be in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday afternoon will remain chilly and breezy with sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will blow from the NNE at 10-15 mph.
Friday we will start in the low 30s, but warm to 56 in the afternoon with increasing clouds ahead of our next front. We may even see a few spotty showers Friday afternoon.
Saturday the front will move in and bring scattered showers mainly in the morning, though we will not see the same heavy rain we saw last night. We will clear out Saturday afternoon with a high of 62.
Sunday will be a little cooler with temps ranging from 38 to 55. We will stay mostly cloudy with a few showers here and there, primarily late in the day.
Next week looks mild and showery as well at least through Wednesday.
