After two warm January afternoons in a row, winter has returned for Wednesday morning. The day will begin in the 20s with wind chills in the teens to low 20s. Thankfully, once the sun rises, it’ll be a sunny day. There will be passing high clouds during the morning, otherwise, lots of blue sky and sunshine today to help combat the cool highs from 40-45. Wind will be from the north around 10mph.
Tonight will be clear with lows in the low to mid-20s. For Thursday, wind will shift back out of the south, and it’ll warm slightly to a high of 53 with a mostly sunny sky. Friday will be mostly cloudy and feature another cold front. Highs will only be in the low 40s, and there’s a slight chance for some flurries and light snow showers, primarily Friday PM in the higher elevations. Snow accumulations will be minimal. The bigger story will be the downright cold air.
It’ll be blustery Friday night through Saturday morning with lows in the teens to 20, and then Saturday’s highs will only be in the mid-30s. We will have sunshine, and then it’ll get better on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny.