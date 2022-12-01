Good morning and happy first day of December. As we kick off the meteorological winter season today, it’ll feel like winter outside. Morning temperatures around sunrise will be in the 20s and 30s, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s – about 50 in Chattanooga. Today will have a mix of sunshine with high, thin clouds. Tonight will have some clouds with lows around freezing.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a small, isolated shower. However, most locations will stay dry with highs in the mid-50s. Then, a rainy pattern will begin with daily rain chances for the weekend into next week. Saturday will have morning scattered showers ahead of a cold front with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be cooler only reaching 54 with a few additional scattered showers.
Showers will be likely at times on both Monday and Tuesday, but high temperatures will vary from 58 on Monday to mild at 67 on Tuesday. Scattered shower chances will continue on Wednesday as well in the low 60s.