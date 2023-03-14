Good morning, today will be chilly. At noon, it will only be in the upper 30s to 40, and afternoon highs will range from 45-50. Today will have a mix of sun and clouds with the greatest clouds in our Tennessee communities compared to farther south with more sunshine. Wind will be from the north at 5-15mph, gusting around 20. There will be a wind chill throughout the day. Tonight will once again feature freezing temperatures with most locations in the 20s. Please protect your sensitive, early spring vegetation.
Wednesday will have abundant sunshine with highs in the mid-50s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will fall to around freezing one more time. Then, finally, wind will return from the south on Thursday, and we will have a mild afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Our next cold front will sweep through on Friday, bringing rain and a weekend cool-down. Friday’s highs will still be mild in the low 60s. Then, Saturday and Sunday will have freezing mornings, followed by afternoons in the 40s. The weekend will be dry.