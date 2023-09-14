About 52,000 Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits, sold exclusively at Target, are being recalled as a potential choking hazard.
The The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the toy's manufacturer Buffalo Games announced the recall due to ingestion, choking and obstruction hazards.
The manufacturer received one report of a 10-month-old child’s death from swallowing the recalled water beads in July 2023 in Wisconsin.
Buffalo Games also received a report that a 9-month-old child was seriously injured in November 2022 in Maine from swallowing the water beads which caused an intestinal obstruction requiring surgery to remove them.
This recall involves the Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit. On the front of the purple container, the label states Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit. It includes: 2 ounces of “jumbo” water beads and 6 ounces of “regular” water beads. Along with a clear container and lid, there are five small toy fish, a scissor scoop, tweezers, a scoop with a handle, 10 activity cards and instructions. The activity kit was sold in a purple box with UPC Number 079346627035 on the back.
Parents/guardians should immediately stop using the toy and take the recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits away from children.
The recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from March 2022 through November 2022 for about $15.
Contact Buffalo Games for a full refund and instructions on how to return the product in a prepaid mailing package supplied by the firm or return the product to any Target store.