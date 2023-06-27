The Children’s Hospital at Erlanger’s annual Christmas in July toy drive will kick off on Saturday, July 1.
During the month, you can drop off donations outside of the Children’s Emergency Department entrance on Blackford Street.
Organizers say they are in need of toys, clothes, gift cards, movies, and much more.
They ask that you make an appointment before dropping off your donation items.
Please contact Child Life to schedule a drop off date and time. Call 423-778-5907 or email: childlife@erlanger.org